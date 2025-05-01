A _____ goal is specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-bound.
A
General
B
Flexible
C
SMART
D
Long-term
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of SMART goals: SMART is an acronym that stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-bound. These criteria are used to set clear and achievable objectives.
Analyze the options provided in the question: General, Flexible, SMART, and Long-term. Compare each option against the SMART criteria to determine which one fits best.
Recognize that 'General' and 'Flexible' do not align with the SMART criteria because they lack specificity and measurable attributes.
Evaluate 'Long-term' as an option. While it may align with the 'time-bound' aspect, it does not necessarily meet all the other SMART criteria such as being specific, measurable, attainable, and relevant.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'SMART' because it fully encompasses all the criteria described in the acronym: Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-bound.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian