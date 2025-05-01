If you have already accepted more student loan money than you need, who should you contact to return the excess funds?
A
Your academic advisor
B
The Department of Education's customer service
C
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
D
The financial aid office at your college or university
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is about returning excess student loan funds, which involves financial aid processes at educational institutions.
Identify the correct entity to contact: Excess student loan funds are managed by the financial aid office at your college or university, as they oversee the disbursement and management of student loans.
Clarify why other options are incorrect: Your academic advisor typically handles academic matters, not financial aid. The Department of Education's customer service provides general information but does not manage individual loan disbursements. The IRS deals with tax-related issues, not student loans.
Learn the process: Contact the financial aid office directly and inquire about the procedure for returning excess funds. They will guide you on how to proceed, including any forms or steps required.
Understand the importance: Returning excess funds promptly can reduce your loan balance and minimize interest accrual, helping you manage your financial obligations more effectively.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian