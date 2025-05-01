Which term best describes the application of computers to store, retrieve, and analyze business data in financial accounting?
A
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
B
Accounting Information System (AIS)
C
Management Information System (MIS)
D
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Accounting Information System (AIS): AIS refers to the application of computers and software to collect, store, retrieve, and process financial and accounting data for decision-making purposes.
Compare AIS with other terms provided: CRM focuses on managing customer relationships, MIS deals with broader organizational information management, and ERP integrates various business processes but is not solely focused on accounting data.
Identify the key function of AIS: It is specifically designed to handle financial and accounting data, making it the most relevant term for the problem.
Recognize the importance of AIS in financial accounting: AIS ensures accuracy, efficiency, and compliance in managing financial data, which is critical for business operations.
Conclude that the correct term for the application of computers to store, retrieve, and analyze business data in financial accounting is Accounting Information System (AIS).
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian