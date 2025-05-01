The left side of an account is used to record which of the following?
A
Liabilities
B
Credits
C
Debits
D
Revenues
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a T-account: A T-account is a visual representation of an account in the ledger, where the left side is referred to as the 'debit' side and the right side is referred to as the 'credit' side.
Recall the basic accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. Debits and credits are used to record changes in these accounts.
Learn the rules of debits and credits: Debits increase asset and expense accounts, while credits increase liability, equity, and revenue accounts.
Apply the rule to the question: The left side of an account (debit side) is used to record increases in asset and expense accounts, and decreases in liability, equity, and revenue accounts.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Debits,' as the left side of an account is specifically designated for recording debits.
