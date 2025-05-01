Why are dividends recorded with debits in the accounting system?
A
Because dividends increase liabilities, and increases in liabilities are recorded as debits.
B
Because dividends represent revenue, and revenues are always debited.
C
Because dividends increase cash, and increases in assets are recorded as debits.
D
Because dividends decrease retained earnings, which is an equity account, and decreases in equity are recorded as debits.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of dividends: Dividends are distributions of a company's earnings to its shareholders and are not considered expenses or revenues. They reduce retained earnings, which is part of equity.
Recall the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. Equity includes retained earnings, which decrease when dividends are declared and paid.
Learn the rules of debits and credits: In accounting, decreases in equity accounts (such as retained earnings) are recorded as debits, while increases in equity accounts are recorded as credits.
Apply the concept to dividends: When dividends are declared, they reduce retained earnings, which is an equity account. Therefore, the reduction is recorded as a debit to the dividends account and a credit to cash or dividends payable, depending on whether the dividend is paid immediately or declared as a liability.
Review the correct answer: Dividends decrease retained earnings, which is an equity account, and decreases in equity are recorded as debits. This aligns with the rules of debits and credits in the accounting system.
