When you receive an invoice from a supplier for inventory purchased on account, what is the correct journal entry to record the impact of this transaction?
A
Debit Inventory; Credit Accounts Payable
B
Debit Cash; Credit Inventory
C
Debit Accounts Payable; Credit Inventory
D
Debit Inventory; Credit Cash
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. The invoice represents inventory purchased on account, meaning the company has acquired inventory but has not yet paid for it. This creates a liability (Accounts Payable).
Step 2: Identify the accounts involved. The inventory account increases because the company has acquired goods, and the accounts payable account increases because the company owes money to the supplier.
Step 3: Determine the correct journal entry. To record the increase in inventory, you debit the Inventory account. To record the increase in liability, you credit the Accounts Payable account.
Step 4: Write the journal entry using proper accounting format: Debit Inventory (asset increase) and Credit Accounts Payable (liability increase).
Step 5: Verify the entry aligns with the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity). The increase in inventory (asset) is balanced by the increase in accounts payable (liability), ensuring the equation remains in balance.
