Which of the following statements about credit sales is true?
A
Credit sales are recorded only when cash is received from the customer.
B
Credit sales decrease both assets and equity on the balance sheet.
C
Credit sales increase accounts receivable and revenue at the time of sale.
D
Credit sales require no journal entry until payment is collected.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of credit sales: Credit sales occur when a company sells goods or services to a customer and allows the customer to pay at a later date. This creates an account receivable for the company.
Analyze the first statement: 'Credit sales are recorded only when cash is received from the customer.' This is incorrect because credit sales are recorded at the time of the sale, not when cash is received.
Analyze the second statement: 'Credit sales decrease both assets and equity on the balance sheet.' This is incorrect because credit sales increase assets (accounts receivable) and revenue, which ultimately increases equity.
Analyze the third statement: 'Credit sales increase accounts receivable and revenue at the time of sale.' This is correct because when a credit sale is made, the company records an increase in accounts receivable (an asset) and revenue (which impacts equity).
Analyze the fourth statement: 'Credit sales require no journal entry until payment is collected.' This is incorrect because a journal entry is required at the time of the sale to record the increase in accounts receivable and revenue.
