The primary purpose of financial reporting is to provide useful information for decision making to:
A
internal auditors only
B
only the company's management
C
investors, creditors, and other external users
D
government agencies exclusively
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary purpose of financial reporting: It is to provide useful information that helps users make informed decisions about a company's financial health and operations.
Identify the key users of financial reporting: These include investors, creditors, and other external users who rely on accurate and transparent financial data to assess the company's performance and risks.
Clarify why internal auditors and management are not the sole focus: While internal auditors and management use financial information for operational purposes, financial reporting is primarily aimed at external users.
Explain why government agencies are not the exclusive audience: Government agencies may use financial reports for regulatory purposes, but they are not the sole intended audience. The broader goal is to serve external stakeholders like investors and creditors.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'investors, creditors, and other external users,' as financial reporting is designed to meet their needs for decision-making purposes.
