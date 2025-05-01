Step 3: Analyze each option provided: - Borrowing cash from a bank: This is a cash inflow into the corporation, not into the financial markets. - Receipt of cash from selling goods: This is an operating activity and does not involve financial markets. - Payment of dividends to shareholders: This is a cash outflow from the corporation into the financial markets, as dividends are distributed to shareholders. - Receipt of cash from issuing bonds: This is a cash inflow into the corporation from the financial markets.