Which of the following does NOT adjust a partner's basis in a partnership?
A
A partner's receipt of a distribution from the partnership
B
A partner's share of partnership liabilities
C
A partner's personal purchase of office supplies for home use
D
A partner's share of partnership income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a partner's basis in a partnership. A partner's basis represents their investment in the partnership, which is adjusted by various transactions such as contributions, distributions, share of income, and share of liabilities.
Step 2: Analyze the first option: 'A partner's receipt of a distribution from the partnership.' Distributions reduce a partner's basis because they represent a return of investment or profit taken out of the partnership.
Step 3: Analyze the second option: 'A partner's share of partnership liabilities.' A partner's basis is increased by their share of partnership liabilities because it represents an additional financial obligation tied to their investment in the partnership.
Step 4: Analyze the third option: 'A partner's personal purchase of office supplies for home use.' This transaction is unrelated to the partnership and does not affect the partner's basis because it is a personal expense and not tied to the partnership's operations.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth option: 'A partner's share of partnership income.' A partner's basis is increased by their share of partnership income because it represents earnings attributable to their investment in the partnership.
