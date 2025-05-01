Which of the following is considered the most liquid form of money?
A
Inventory
B
Prepaid Expenses
C
Cash
D
Accounts Receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity refers to how quickly and easily an asset can be converted into cash without losing its value. The most liquid form of money is cash itself, as it is already in its usable form.
Analyze each option: Inventory, Prepaid Expenses, Accounts Receivable, and Cash. Consider how quickly each can be converted into cash.
Inventory: While inventory can be sold to generate cash, it requires time and effort to find buyers, and its value may fluctuate based on market conditions.
Prepaid Expenses: These are payments made in advance for goods or services, and they cannot be converted into cash directly. They are not liquid assets.
Accounts Receivable: These represent amounts owed by customers for credit sales. While they can be converted into cash, it requires collection efforts and time. Cash, however, is immediately available and does not require conversion, making it the most liquid form of money.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian