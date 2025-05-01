Which of the following is considered a period cost for a manufacturing company?
A
Factory rent expense
B
Sales salaries expense
C
Direct materials used in production
D
Direct labor costs
1
Understand the concept of period costs: Period costs are expenses that are not directly tied to the production process. These costs are incurred over a specific period and are typically related to selling, administrative, or general business operations.
Differentiate between product costs and period costs: Product costs include direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead, which are directly associated with the production of goods. Period costs, on the other hand, are not part of the manufacturing process and are expensed in the period they are incurred.
Analyze each option provided: Factory rent expense is a manufacturing overhead cost and is considered a product cost. Direct materials used in production and direct labor costs are also product costs because they are directly tied to the production process.
Identify the correct answer: Sales salaries expense is a period cost because it is related to the selling function of the business and not the manufacturing process.
Conclude the reasoning: Period costs, such as sales salaries expense, are expensed in the income statement during the period they are incurred, while product costs are included in inventory and expensed as cost of goods sold when the product is sold.
