Which of the following statements about supplies is accurate?
A
Supplies are recorded as revenue when acquired.
B
Supplies are expensed only when they are purchased, regardless of usage.
C
Supplies are classified as long-term liabilities on the balance sheet.
D
Supplies are considered current assets until they are used in operations.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of supplies: Supplies are items used in the daily operations of a business, such as office supplies or cleaning materials. They are not immediately expensed when purchased but are treated as assets until consumed.
Classify supplies on the balance sheet: Supplies are considered current assets because they are expected to be used within one year or the operating cycle, whichever is longer.
Recognize the accounting treatment: When supplies are purchased, they are recorded as an asset in the Supplies account. This reflects their future economic benefit to the business.
Expense supplies when used: As supplies are consumed in operations, their cost is transferred from the Supplies account to the Supplies Expense account. This aligns with the matching principle, which states that expenses should be recognized in the period they are incurred to generate revenue.
Evaluate the given statements: Based on the above understanding, the correct statement is: 'Supplies are considered current assets until they are used in operations.' The other statements are incorrect because supplies are not recorded as revenue, not expensed immediately upon purchase, and not classified as long-term liabilities.
