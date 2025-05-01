Which of the following is a potential cost of avoiding insurance in the context of fraud risk management?
A
Reduced need for internal controls
B
Increased financial vulnerability to unexpected losses
C
Lower risk of fraud occurring
D
Guaranteed reimbursement for all losses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of fraud risk management and the role of insurance in mitigating financial risks.
Recognize that avoiding insurance can lead to increased financial vulnerability because unexpected losses would not be covered, leaving the organization exposed to significant financial risks.
Evaluate the incorrect options: 'Reduced need for internal controls' is not a cost of avoiding insurance, as internal controls are necessary regardless of insurance status. 'Lower risk of fraud occurring' is unrelated to insurance avoidance, and 'Guaranteed reimbursement for all losses' is a benefit of having insurance, not avoiding it.
Identify the correct answer: 'Increased financial vulnerability to unexpected losses' is the potential cost of avoiding insurance, as it directly relates to the lack of coverage for unforeseen events.
Conclude that insurance plays a critical role in fraud risk management by providing financial protection against unexpected losses, and avoiding it increases the organization's exposure to financial risks.
