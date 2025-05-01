How is the predetermined overhead rate calculated in accounting?
A
By adding estimated direct materials and direct labor costs
B
By dividing actual manufacturing overhead costs by actual machine hours used
C
By multiplying actual overhead costs by actual direct labor hours
D
By dividing estimated total manufacturing overhead costs by estimated total amount of the allocation base
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of predetermined overhead rate: It is a rate used to allocate manufacturing overhead costs to products or jobs based on an estimated allocation base, such as machine hours or direct labor hours.
Identify the formula for calculating the predetermined overhead rate: The formula is \( \text{Predetermined Overhead Rate} = \frac{\text{Estimated Total Manufacturing Overhead Costs}}{\text{Estimated Total Amount of the Allocation Base}} \).
Determine the components of the formula: The numerator is the estimated total manufacturing overhead costs, which includes costs like factory rent, utilities, and depreciation. The denominator is the estimated total amount of the allocation base, which could be machine hours, direct labor hours, or another relevant base.
Gather the necessary estimates: Obtain the estimated total manufacturing overhead costs and the estimated total amount of the allocation base from the company's budget or forecast data.
Perform the division: Divide the estimated total manufacturing overhead costs by the estimated total amount of the allocation base to calculate the predetermined overhead rate.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Accounting Equation with a bite sized video explanation from Brian