Which of the following transactions will require a credit to the Inventory account in a perpetual inventory system?
A
Return of inventory purchased from a supplier
B
Payment of freight-in on purchased inventory
C
Purchase of inventory on account
D
Sale of inventory to a customer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the perpetual inventory system: In a perpetual inventory system, inventory is continuously updated for purchases, sales, and returns. Each transaction affects the Inventory account directly.
Analyze the transaction 'Sale of inventory to a customer': When inventory is sold to a customer, the Inventory account is credited to reduce the balance, as the goods are no longer part of the company's inventory.
Relate the credit entry to the cost of goods sold (COGS): The reduction in inventory corresponds to the cost of goods sold, which is recorded as an expense. This ensures the accounting equation remains balanced.
Compare other transactions: For example, 'Return of inventory purchased from a supplier' would involve a debit to the Inventory account, 'Payment of freight-in on purchased inventory' would increase the cost of inventory (debit), and 'Purchase of inventory on account' would also involve a debit to Inventory.
Conclude that the correct transaction requiring a credit to the Inventory account is 'Sale of inventory to a customer,' as it decreases the inventory balance in the perpetual inventory system.
