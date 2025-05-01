Which of the following is an example of a perpetual inventory system for recording purchases?
A
Recording each purchase of inventory directly in the inventory account as it occurs
B
Counting inventory only at the end of the year to determine cost of goods sold
C
Estimating inventory levels based on sales forecasts
D
Recording purchases in a Purchases account and updating inventory only at period end
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a perpetual inventory system: A perpetual inventory system continuously updates inventory records in real-time as transactions occur, including purchases and sales.
Analyze the first option: 'Recording each purchase of inventory directly in the inventory account as it occurs.' This aligns with the perpetual inventory system because it involves real-time updates to the inventory account.
Evaluate the second option: 'Counting inventory only at the end of the year to determine cost of goods sold.' This describes a periodic inventory system, not a perpetual one, as updates are made only at specific intervals.
Assess the third option: 'Estimating inventory levels based on sales forecasts.' This is not a perpetual inventory system because it relies on estimates rather than actual transaction data.
Review the fourth option: 'Recording purchases in a Purchases account and updating inventory only at period end.' This also describes a periodic inventory system, where inventory updates occur at the end of the accounting period rather than in real-time.
