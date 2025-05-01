Which of the following best describes the reports and financial statements prepared by accountants at the end of an accounting period?
A
They are marketing materials designed to attract investors.
B
They are legal documents required only for tax authorities.
C
They are informal notes used only for internal management purposes.
D
They are formal summaries of a company's financial activities and position.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of financial statements: Financial statements are formal documents prepared by accountants to summarize a company's financial activities and position at the end of an accounting period.
Recognize the audience for financial statements: These reports are intended for various stakeholders, including investors, creditors, management, and regulatory authorities, not just for internal use or marketing purposes.
Clarify the legal and formal nature of financial statements: Financial statements are prepared in accordance with established accounting standards (e.g., GAAP or IFRS) and are often audited to ensure accuracy and compliance.
Differentiate financial statements from informal notes or marketing materials: Unlike informal notes or promotional content, financial statements are structured, standardized, and provide a factual representation of the company's financial health.
Conclude that the correct description is: Financial statements are formal summaries of a company's financial activities and position, as they serve as a reliable source of information for decision-making by stakeholders.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian