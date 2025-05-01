Which of the following is a similarity between John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie in terms of business organization?
A
Both established monopolies in their respective industries.
B
Both focused exclusively on the railroad industry.
C
Both avoided the use of corporations in their business ventures.
D
Both primarily operated as sole proprietors throughout their careers.
