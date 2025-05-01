Which type of business organization is easy to create but comes with unlimited liability for its owner?
A
Corporation
B
Limited liability company (LLC)
C
Sole proprietorship
D
Partnership with limited partners
Step 1: Understand the types of business organizations listed in the problem. Each type has unique characteristics regarding creation, liability, and ownership structure.
Step 2: Define 'Sole Proprietorship.' It is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is the simplest and easiest type of business to create, as it does not require formal registration or complex legal agreements.
Step 3: Explain the concept of 'Unlimited Liability.' In a sole proprietorship, the owner is personally responsible for all debts and obligations of the business. This means creditors can claim the owner's personal assets if the business cannot pay its debts.
Step 4: Compare the liability of other business types. For example, corporations and LLCs provide limited liability protection, meaning owners are not personally responsible for business debts. Partnerships with limited partners also offer limited liability to certain partners.
Step 5: Conclude that the sole proprietorship is the correct answer because it is easy to create but comes with unlimited liability for its owner, unlike the other business types listed.
