Which type of business organization is easy to create but comes with unlimited liability for its owner?
A
Partnership with limited partners
B
Limited liability company (LLC)
C
Sole proprietorship
D
Corporation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of business organizations: Sole proprietorship, Partnership, Limited Liability Company (LLC), and Corporation.
Learn the characteristics of a sole proprietorship: It is the simplest and easiest type of business to create, requiring minimal legal formalities and costs.
Recognize the key disadvantage of a sole proprietorship: The owner has unlimited liability, meaning they are personally responsible for all debts and obligations of the business.
Compare this with other business structures: Partnerships may have limited partners with restricted liability, LLCs offer limited liability protection, and corporations provide the most comprehensive liability protection for owners.
Conclude that the sole proprietorship is the correct answer because it is easy to create but comes with unlimited liability for its owner.
