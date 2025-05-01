Which type of business organization is most ideal for a single owner seeking low personal financial risk?
A
Sole proprietorship
B
Corporation
C
Limited liability partnership (LLP)
D
Partnership
1
Understand the key characteristics of each type of business organization listed in the problem: Sole proprietorship, Corporation, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP), and Partnership.
Evaluate the financial risk associated with each type of business organization. For example, sole proprietorships and partnerships typically involve unlimited personal liability, meaning the owner's personal assets are at risk.
Learn about corporations, which offer limited liability protection to their owners (shareholders). This means the owner's personal financial risk is minimized, as their liability is limited to their investment in the corporation.
Understand the concept of Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), which provide limited liability protection to partners, but are generally more suitable for professional services firms rather than single owners.
Determine that for a single owner seeking low personal financial risk, a corporation is the most ideal choice due to its limited liability structure, which protects personal assets from business debts and obligations.
