Which of the following is considered a flexible expense?
A
Groceries
B
Monthly mortgage payment
C
Property taxes
D
Car loan installment
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of flexible expenses: Flexible expenses are costs that can vary in amount and are not fixed. These expenses are typically discretionary and can be adjusted based on personal choices or circumstances.
Analyze each option provided in the problem: Monthly mortgage payment, property taxes, car loan installment, and groceries.
Determine which expenses are fixed: Fixed expenses are consistent and do not change month-to-month, such as monthly mortgage payments, property taxes, and car loan installments.
Identify the expense that is flexible: Groceries are considered a flexible expense because the amount spent can vary depending on choices, needs, and budgeting decisions.
Conclude that groceries are the correct answer as they meet the criteria for a flexible expense, unlike the other options which are fixed expenses.
