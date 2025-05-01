Analyze the characteristics of each option: Savings and loan associations are known for their focus on savings deposits and mortgage lending, which aligns with the definition of a thrift institution. Investment banks focus on underwriting securities and providing financial advisory services, which does not align with thrift institutions. Commercial banks provide a wide range of financial services, including loans and deposits, but are not specifically classified as thrift institutions. Credit rating agencies evaluate the creditworthiness of entities and are not financial institutions.