Which of the following are common misconceptions users of an income statement may have? (Select all that apply.)
A
Expenses reported are always paid in cash during the period.
B
All revenues reported have been collected in cash during the period.
C
The income statement reflects only the company's operating activities.
D
Net income represents the exact amount of cash generated by the company during the period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an income statement: The income statement is a financial report that summarizes a company's revenues, expenses, and net income over a specific period. It does not directly reflect cash flows or only operating activities.
Clarify the misconception about expenses: Expenses reported on the income statement are not always paid in cash during the period. Some expenses may be accrued or prepaid, meaning they are recognized based on the matching principle rather than actual cash payment.
Clarify the misconception about revenues: Revenues reported on the income statement are not always collected in cash during the period. Revenues are recognized when earned, which may involve accounts receivable rather than immediate cash collection.
Explain the scope of the income statement: The income statement reflects more than just operating activities. It includes non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, and gains or losses from investments.
Address the misconception about net income: Net income does not represent the exact amount of cash generated by the company during the period. Cash generation is reflected in the cash flow statement, which accounts for operating, investing, and financing activities.
