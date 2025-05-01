Which of the following is NOT a component of a typical mortgage payment?
A
Property Taxes
B
Interest
C
Principal
D
Dividends
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the components of a typical mortgage payment. A mortgage payment generally consists of four main parts: Principal, Interest, Property Taxes, and sometimes Insurance (commonly referred to as PITI).
Principal refers to the portion of the payment that goes toward reducing the original loan amount borrowed.
Interest is the cost of borrowing money, calculated as a percentage of the outstanding principal balance.
Property Taxes are payments made to local governments based on the assessed value of the property, often included in the monthly mortgage payment.
Dividends, on the other hand, are payments made to shareholders from a company's profits and are not related to mortgage payments. Therefore, dividends are NOT a component of a typical mortgage payment.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian