Which of the following sets of activities are part of the primary functions of accounting?
A
Auditing, forecasting, and selling
B
Planning, organizing, and controlling
C
Budgeting, investing, and marketing
D
Identifying, recording, and communicating financial information
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the primary functions of accounting. Accounting is primarily concerned with identifying, recording, and communicating financial information to stakeholders for decision-making purposes.
Step 2: Break down the activities listed in the options and compare them to the primary functions of accounting. For example, auditing, forecasting, and selling are not core accounting functions but may be related to other business processes.
Step 3: Analyze the second option, 'Planning, organizing, and controlling.' These activities are managerial functions and are not directly part of accounting's primary role.
Step 4: Evaluate the third option, 'Budgeting, investing, and marketing.' Budgeting may involve financial planning, but investing and marketing are not part of accounting's primary functions.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Identifying, recording, and communicating financial information,' as these are the core activities that define the purpose and scope of accounting.
