Which of the following is NOT considered a financial statement?
A
Trial Balance
B
Statement of Cash Flows
C
Balance Sheet
D
Income Statement
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of financial statements: Financial statements are formal records of the financial activities and position of a business, person, or other entity. Common examples include the Balance Sheet, Income Statement, and Statement of Cash Flows.
Clarify the purpose of each financial statement: The Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time. The Income Statement shows the company's financial performance over a period, including revenues and expenses. The Statement of Cash Flows details the inflows and outflows of cash during a period.
Define the Trial Balance: The Trial Balance is a bookkeeping worksheet that lists all ledger accounts and their balances at a specific point in time. It is used to ensure that total debits equal total credits, but it is not considered a formal financial statement.
Compare the Trial Balance to financial statements: Unlike financial statements, the Trial Balance is an internal document used for accounting purposes and does not provide a comprehensive view of the company's financial position or performance.
Conclude that the Trial Balance is NOT considered a financial statement, as it serves a different purpose and is not part of the formal reporting process.
