Which of the following items appear on the Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity?
A
Dividends declared and paid
B
Cash flows from operating activities
C
Total assets at year-end
D
Total revenues for the period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity. This financial statement shows changes in equity accounts over a period, including contributions from owners, distributions to owners, and the company's retained earnings.
Step 2: Identify the items that directly affect stockholders' equity. These typically include dividends declared and paid, issuance or repurchase of stock, and net income or loss for the period.
Step 3: Analyze each option provided in the problem: (a) Dividends declared and paid directly reduce retained earnings, which is part of stockholders' equity, so this item appears on the statement. (b) Cash flows from operating activities belong to the Statement of Cash Flows, not the Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity. (c) Total assets at year-end are reported on the Balance Sheet, not on the Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity. (d) Total revenues for the period are part of the Income Statement and indirectly affect stockholders' equity through net income but are not directly listed on the Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity.
Step 4: Conclude that the correct item appearing on the Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity is 'Dividends declared and paid,' as it directly impacts retained earnings and equity.
Step 5: Review the relationship between financial statements to reinforce understanding. The Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity connects the Income Statement (via net income) and the Balance Sheet (via equity accounts).
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian