Step 3: Analyze each option provided in the problem: (a) Dividends declared and paid directly reduce retained earnings, which is part of stockholders' equity, so this item appears on the statement. (b) Cash flows from operating activities belong to the Statement of Cash Flows, not the Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity. (c) Total assets at year-end are reported on the Balance Sheet, not on the Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity. (d) Total revenues for the period are part of the Income Statement and indirectly affect stockholders' equity through net income but are not directly listed on the Statement of Changes in Stockholders' Equity.