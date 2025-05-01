Which of the following is the place where investments such as stocks and bonds are bought and sold?
A
Trial Balance
B
Accounts Payable
C
Stock Exchange
D
General Ledger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the place where investments such as stocks and bonds are bought and sold. This requires knowledge of financial markets and accounting terms.
Clarify the options: Review the provided terms (Trial Balance, Accounts Payable, Stock Exchange, General Ledger) and understand their definitions.
Define each term: Trial Balance is a summary of all ledger accounts to ensure debits equal credits. Accounts Payable refers to liabilities owed to suppliers. General Ledger is the main accounting record of a company. Stock Exchange is a marketplace where stocks and bonds are traded.
Identify the correct term: Based on the definitions, the Stock Exchange is the place where investments such as stocks and bonds are bought and sold.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is Stock Exchange because it directly matches the description provided in the question.
