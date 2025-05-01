Predatory lenders get their negative reputation from which of the following practices?
A
Offering loans only to individuals with excellent credit histories
B
Strictly following all government regulations and ethical lending standards
C
Providing financial education to help borrowers make informed decisions
D
Charging excessively high interest rates and using deceptive tactics to exploit borrowers
1
Understand the concept of predatory lending: Predatory lending refers to unethical practices by lenders that exploit borrowers, often through high interest rates, hidden fees, or deceptive terms.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Review each option to determine which aligns with the definition of predatory lending.
Eliminate options that do not match the characteristics of predatory lending: For example, offering loans to individuals with excellent credit histories, following regulations, or providing financial education are not predatory practices.
Identify the option that matches predatory lending practices: Charging excessively high interest rates and using deceptive tactics are clear examples of predatory lending.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option describing charging excessively high interest rates and using deceptive tactics to exploit borrowers.
