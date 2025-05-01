Which of the following is an example of poor internal control in an organization?
A
Segregating duties among different employees
B
Conducting regular independent audits
C
Requiring two signatures on checks above $5,000
D
Allowing the same employee to both authorize and record transactions
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal control: Internal control refers to the processes and procedures implemented by an organization to safeguard its assets, ensure the accuracy of financial records, and promote operational efficiency.
Review the examples provided in the problem: Segregating duties, conducting audits, requiring multiple signatures, and allowing the same employee to authorize and record transactions.
Analyze each example: Segregating duties, conducting audits, and requiring multiple signatures are all examples of strong internal control practices. These measures reduce the risk of fraud and errors.
Identify the poor internal control example: Allowing the same employee to both authorize and record transactions is a poor internal control practice because it creates an opportunity for fraud or errors to go undetected. This violates the principle of segregation of duties.
Conclude the reasoning: Segregation of duties is a key internal control principle that ensures no single individual has control over all aspects of a financial transaction. Allowing one employee to handle both authorization and recording undermines this principle.
