Not managing your debt wisely can result in ________.
A
reduced interest expenses
B
automatic loan forgiveness
C
higher credit scores
D
increased risk of financial fraud
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of debt management: Debt management refers to the process of handling your financial obligations responsibly, including timely payments and avoiding excessive borrowing.
Analyze the consequences of poor debt management: Not managing debt wisely can lead to negative outcomes such as increased financial stress, higher interest rates, and potential damage to your credit score.
Evaluate the options provided in the question: Review each choice and determine whether it aligns with the consequences of poor debt management.
Eliminate incorrect options: Reduced interest expenses, automatic loan forgiveness, and higher credit scores are positive outcomes and do not align with the risks of poor debt management.
Identify the correct answer: Increased risk of financial fraud is a potential consequence of poor debt management, as it can make individuals more vulnerable to scams or fraudulent activities.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian