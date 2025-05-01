Which of the following best represents the 'rationalization' component of the fraud triangle?
A
A company lacks proper internal controls, making it easy to commit fraud.
B
An employee faces significant personal financial pressure.
C
A business implements regular audits to detect fraudulent activities.
D
An employee believes they deserve a raise and justifies stealing from the company.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the fraud triangle, which consists of three components: opportunity, pressure, and rationalization. Rationalization refers to the mindset or justification an individual uses to convince themselves that committing fraud is acceptable.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. The first option, 'A company lacks proper internal controls, making it easy to commit fraud,' relates to the 'opportunity' component of the fraud triangle.
Step 3: The second option, 'An employee faces significant personal financial pressure,' aligns with the 'pressure' component of the fraud triangle, as it describes external circumstances that may motivate fraud.
Step 4: The third option, 'A business implements regular audits to detect fraudulent activities,' is not part of the fraud triangle but rather a preventive measure against fraud.
Step 5: The correct answer, 'An employee believes they deserve a raise and justifies stealing from the company,' represents the 'rationalization' component of the fraud triangle, as it describes the justification an individual uses to make their fraudulent actions seem acceptable to themselves.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian