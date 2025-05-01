Given the following partial information from the comparative balance sheet of Levi Corporation, which financial statement would most likely use this information to determine the change in cash during the period?\begin{align*}\text{Assets (beginning of year):} & \quad \$120,000 \\\text{Assets (end of year):} & \quad \$135,000 \\\text{Liabilities (beginning of year):} & \quad \$50,000 \\\text{Liabilities (end of year):} & \quad \$60,000 \end{align*}