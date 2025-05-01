On a traditional format income statement, which of the following is subtracted from sales to arrive at gross profit?
A
Cost of goods sold
B
Operating expenses
C
Income tax expense
D
Interest expense
1
Understand the structure of a traditional format income statement. It typically starts with sales (or revenue) at the top, followed by the subtraction of specific expenses to arrive at various profit levels.
Recognize that gross profit is calculated by subtracting the cost of goods sold (COGS) from sales. This represents the profit earned from selling goods or services before accounting for other expenses.
Identify the other options provided in the problem: Operating expenses, Income tax expense, and Interest expense. These are not subtracted to calculate gross profit but are considered later in the income statement to determine operating profit, net profit, etc.
Recall that operating expenses are subtracted after gross profit to calculate operating income, while income tax expense and interest expense are subtracted further down the income statement to arrive at net income.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Cost of goods sold,' as it is the expense directly related to the production or purchase of goods sold and is subtracted from sales to calculate gross profit.
