Austin needs a summary of all general ledger accounts to review the balances at a specific point in time. Which financial statement should he refer to?
A
Income Statement
B
Balance Sheet
C
Statement of Cash Flows
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Income Statement shows revenues and expenses over a period of time, the Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time, the Statement of Cash Flows details cash inflows and outflows, and the Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings.
Identify the requirement in the problem: Austin needs a summary of all general ledger accounts to review balances at a specific point in time.
Match the requirement to the correct financial statement: Since Austin is looking for balances at a specific point in time, this aligns with the Balance Sheet, which provides a snapshot of account balances as of a particular date.
Clarify why other financial statements are not suitable: The Income Statement covers a period of time, not a specific point. The Statement of Cash Flows focuses on cash movements, and the Statement of Retained Earnings deals with changes in retained earnings, none of which meet Austin's need for account balances at a specific point.
Conclude that the Balance Sheet is the appropriate financial statement for Austin to refer to in order to review the balances of general ledger accounts at a specific point in time.
