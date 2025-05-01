Which of the following is NOT an ethical issue that a business manager is likely to encounter?
A
Selecting a company logo color scheme
B
Deciding whether to recognize revenue prematurely to meet targets
C
Choosing suppliers based on fair labor practices
D
Reporting accurate financial information to stakeholders
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of ethical issues in business management. Ethical issues involve decisions that have moral implications and affect stakeholders, such as employees, customers, suppliers, and investors.
Step 2: Review each option provided in the question and evaluate whether it involves an ethical dilemma. Ethical dilemmas typically involve conflicts between right and wrong or competing values.
Step 3: Analyze the option 'Selecting a company logo color scheme.' This decision is primarily aesthetic and does not involve moral or ethical considerations, making it unlikely to be an ethical issue.
Step 4: Examine the other options, such as 'Deciding whether to recognize revenue prematurely to meet targets,' 'Choosing suppliers based on fair labor practices,' and 'Reporting accurate financial information to stakeholders.' These decisions directly impact stakeholders and involve ethical considerations, such as honesty, fairness, and compliance with laws.
Step 5: Conclude that the option 'Selecting a company logo color scheme' is NOT an ethical issue, as it does not involve moral or ethical implications, unlike the other options provided.
