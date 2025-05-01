Which of the following is NOT a source of assets in accounting?
A
Payment of expenses
B
Borrowing from creditors
C
Revenue earned from sales
D
Owner's investment
1
Understand the concept of 'sources of assets': In accounting, sources of assets refer to transactions or events that increase the resources (assets) of a business. Common sources include borrowing, revenue generation, and owner contributions.
Analyze each option: Review each option provided in the question to determine whether it contributes to the increase of assets.
Option 1 - Payment of expenses: Expenses are costs incurred by the business, which typically reduce assets (e.g., cash) rather than increase them. This is not a source of assets.
Option 2 - Borrowing from creditors: Borrowing increases assets (e.g., cash) while creating a liability (e.g., loan payable). This is a source of assets.
Option 3 - Revenue earned from sales and Option 4 - Owner's investment: Both revenue from sales and owner's investment increase assets (e.g., cash or accounts receivable for sales, and cash or other assets contributed by the owner). These are sources of assets.
