Who is typically responsible for preparing a social audit for a firm?
A
The firm's tax accountant
B
An independent external auditor specializing in social responsibility
C
The government regulatory agency
D
The company's marketing department
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a social audit: A social audit is a process of evaluating a company's social responsibility performance, including its impact on society, ethical practices, and sustainability efforts.
Identify the role of an independent external auditor: An independent external auditor specializing in social responsibility is typically responsible for preparing a social audit. Their expertise ensures objectivity and credibility in assessing the firm's social impact.
Eliminate incorrect options: The firm's tax accountant focuses on tax-related matters, not social audits. Government regulatory agencies oversee compliance but do not prepare social audits. The company's marketing department promotes the firm's image but does not conduct audits.
Recognize the importance of independence: Social audits require unbiased evaluation, which is why an external auditor is preferred over internal departments like marketing or accounting.
Conclude that the correct answer is: An independent external auditor specializing in social responsibility, as they are equipped to provide an impartial and thorough assessment of the firm's social performance.
