Which of the following are considered inputs to the accounting system?
A
Source documents such as invoices and receipts
B
Auditor's opinion reports
C
Financial statements like the balance sheet
D
Annual shareholder meetings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of inputs to the accounting system: Inputs are the raw data or information that the accounting system uses to record, classify, and summarize financial transactions. These inputs are typically derived from source documents that provide evidence of transactions.
Identify the role of source documents: Source documents, such as invoices and receipts, are primary inputs to the accounting system. They serve as proof of transactions and provide the necessary details for recording entries in the accounting system.
Clarify the role of auditor's opinion reports: Auditor's opinion reports are not inputs to the accounting system. Instead, they are outputs that provide an independent assessment of the financial statements' accuracy and compliance with accounting standards.
Explain the role of financial statements: Financial statements, such as the balance sheet, are outputs of the accounting system. They summarize the financial data processed by the system and present it in a structured format for stakeholders.
Discuss annual shareholder meetings: Annual shareholder meetings are events where stakeholders review the company's performance and financial statements. These meetings are not inputs to the accounting system but rather a forum for discussing the outputs of the system.
