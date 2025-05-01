Which of the following questions is of primary interest to a company’s creditors?
A
Will the company be able to repay its debts when they are due?
B
How much profit did the company earn this year?
C
How much did the company pay in dividends to shareholders?
D
What is the market value of the company’s stock?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the perspective of creditors. Creditors are primarily concerned with the company's ability to repay its debts when they are due, as this directly impacts their financial interests.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided. The question asks which aspect is of primary interest to creditors. Evaluate each option in terms of its relevance to debt repayment.
Step 3: Option 1: 'Will the company be able to repay its debts when they are due?' This directly addresses the creditors' concern about the company's financial stability and ability to meet obligations.
Step 4: Option 2: 'How much profit did the company earn this year?' While profitability is important, it does not directly guarantee debt repayment, as profits could be reinvested or used elsewhere.
Step 5: Option 3: 'How much did the company pay in dividends to shareholders?' and Option 4: 'What is the market value of the company’s stock?' These are more relevant to shareholders and investors, not creditors. Therefore, the primary interest of creditors is best represented by Option 1.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian