Hi everyone, Welcome to your first accounting class. My name is brian and I'm going to lead you through this course. Accounting is the language of business but it's not just for accounting or other business majors. The skills you learn here can help you when you're making a budget or even starting a business. Throughout this course. I'm going to show you the tips and tricks that help me score some of the highest marks in the nation when I took the C. P. A. Exam and it's important to note that the skills you learn in this course are going to be the foundation for many upper level business classes. So it's a good time to put in that extra effort. That being said let's get started.

