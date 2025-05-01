the difference between the total debits and total credits in an account
D
the total amount of assets owned by a company
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an account balance: In financial accounting, an account balance represents the difference between the total debits and total credits recorded in a specific account.
Recall the double-entry accounting system: Every transaction affects at least two accounts, with one account being debited and the other credited. The account balance is calculated by summing all debits and credits in the account.
Identify the purpose of the account balance: It helps determine the financial position of a specific account, whether it has a positive (debit balance) or negative (credit balance) value.
Eliminate incorrect options: The account balance does not represent net income, total cash inflows, or total assets owned by a company. These are separate financial metrics.
Conclude that the correct definition of an account balance is the difference between the total debits and total credits in an account.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian