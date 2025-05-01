The budgeted balance sheet is part of which element of the master budget?
A
The sales budget
B
The production budget
C
The financial budget
D
The operating budget
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a master budget: A master budget is a comprehensive financial planning document that includes various individual budgets, such as operating and financial budgets, to provide a complete overview of an organization's financial activities.
Learn the components of the master budget: The master budget is divided into two main parts: the operating budget and the financial budget. The operating budget focuses on day-to-day operations, while the financial budget deals with financial planning and projections.
Identify the purpose of the budgeted balance sheet: The budgeted balance sheet is a financial statement that projects the organization's financial position at the end of a specific period. It includes assets, liabilities, and equity, which are part of financial planning.
Connect the budgeted balance sheet to the financial budget: Since the budgeted balance sheet is a projection of financial position, it is part of the financial budget, which includes other financial statements like the cash budget and budgeted income statement.
Clarify why it is not part of the operating budget: The operating budget includes elements like the sales budget and production budget, which focus on operational activities rather than financial projections. Therefore, the budgeted balance sheet is not part of the operating budget.
