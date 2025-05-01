When should the income statement be prepared in relation to the other major financial statements?
A
After the balance sheet but before the statement of cash flows
B
Before the statement of retained earnings and the balance sheet
C
Simultaneously with the statement of cash flows
D
Only after all other financial statements are completed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the income statement: The income statement provides a summary of a company's revenues, expenses, and net income or loss over a specific period. It is foundational for understanding the company's financial performance.
Recognize the sequence of financial statements: Financial statements are prepared in a logical order because the information from one statement often feeds into another. The income statement is typically prepared first because it calculates net income, which is needed for subsequent statements.
Connect the income statement to the statement of retained earnings: The net income from the income statement is used to calculate the ending retained earnings in the statement of retained earnings. This makes the income statement a prerequisite for preparing the statement of retained earnings.
Understand the relationship with the balance sheet: The ending retained earnings from the statement of retained earnings is reported in the equity section of the balance sheet. Therefore, the income statement indirectly impacts the balance sheet through retained earnings.
Clarify the timing with the statement of cash flows: The statement of cash flows is prepared after the income statement and balance sheet because it uses information from both to reconcile cash flows from operating, investing, and financing activities.
