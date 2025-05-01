It is unusual for a company to sell which of the following?
A
Inventory
B
Services
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Fixed Assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the items listed: Inventory, Services, Accounts Receivable, and Fixed Assets. These represent different types of assets or revenue-generating activities for a company.
Inventory refers to goods that a company holds for sale in the ordinary course of business. Selling inventory is a common activity for companies, especially those in retail or manufacturing.
Services represent intangible offerings provided by a company, such as consulting or maintenance. Selling services is typical for service-based businesses.
Accounts Receivable represents money owed to the company by customers who have purchased goods or services on credit. Selling accounts receivable is unusual and typically occurs through a process called factoring, where a company sells its receivables to a third party to improve cash flow.
Fixed Assets are long-term tangible assets used in the operation of a business, such as machinery, buildings, or vehicles. Selling fixed assets is uncommon unless the company is restructuring, downsizing, or replacing outdated equipment. This makes Accounts Receivable the correct answer as the most unusual item for a company to sell.
