The doctrine of respondeat superior would apply in which of the following situations?
A
An employee commits fraud during the course of their employment, and the employer is held liable.
B
A customer is held responsible for an employee's fraudulent actions.
C
An employee commits fraud outside of work hours and unrelated to their job.
D
A company is sued for a competitor's fraudulent activities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the doctrine of respondeat superior: This legal principle holds employers liable for the wrongful acts committed by their employees if those acts occur within the scope of employment.
Analyze the options provided in the problem to determine which scenario aligns with the doctrine. Focus on whether the fraudulent act occurred during the course of employment and was related to the employee's job duties.
Option 1: An employee commits fraud during the course of their employment, and the employer is held liable. This fits the doctrine because the fraud occurred within the scope of employment.
Option 2: A customer is held responsible for an employee's fraudulent actions. This does not align with the doctrine, as it applies to employer-employee relationships, not customer liability.
Option 3: An employee commits fraud outside of work hours and unrelated to their job. This does not fit the doctrine because the act was outside the scope of employment. Option 4: A company is sued for a competitor's fraudulent activities. This is unrelated to the employer-employee relationship and does not apply to the doctrine.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian