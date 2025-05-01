Which of the following is a pitfall of using credit cards?
A
Requirement to pay the full balance every month
B
Automatic forgiveness of fraudulent charges
C
Immediate reduction in personal credit score
D
Increased risk of accumulating high-interest debt
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of credit cards: Credit cards allow users to borrow money up to a certain limit to make purchases, with the expectation that the borrowed amount will be repaid either in full or in installments. Interest is charged on unpaid balances.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it accurately describes a pitfall of using credit cards. A pitfall refers to a potential problem or disadvantage.
Option 1: 'Requirement to pay the full balance every month' - This is not a pitfall because credit cards typically allow users to pay a minimum amount rather than the full balance, though interest accrues on the remaining balance.
Option 2: 'Automatic forgiveness of fraudulent charges' - This is not a pitfall; in fact, most credit card companies offer protection against fraudulent charges, making this a benefit rather than a disadvantage.
Option 4: 'Increased risk of accumulating high-interest debt' - This is a pitfall because unpaid balances on credit cards often accrue high interest rates, leading to a risk of accumulating significant debt over time if payments are not managed responsibly.
