Which of the following is the most common risk management technique used to prevent fraud according to the fraud triangle framework?
A
Increasing financial incentives
B
Relying solely on employee trust
C
Eliminating all opportunities for error
D
Implementing internal controls
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fraud triangle framework, which consists of three elements: opportunity, pressure, and rationalization. Fraud occurs when these three elements are present.
Recognize that the most effective way to prevent fraud is to address the 'opportunity' element of the fraud triangle. This involves reducing or eliminating opportunities for fraudulent behavior.
Learn that internal controls are systematic measures implemented within an organization to safeguard assets, ensure accurate financial reporting, and prevent fraud by reducing opportunities for error or misconduct.
Examples of internal controls include segregation of duties, regular audits, access controls, and reconciliations. These measures help ensure accountability and transparency in financial processes.
Conclude that implementing internal controls is the most common and effective risk management technique used to prevent fraud, as it directly targets the opportunity element of the fraud triangle.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian