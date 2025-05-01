Most of the disadvantages of interviewing in the context of fraud investigations are best described as which of the following?
A
Interviews are the most cost-effective method for detecting fraud.
B
Interviews can be subjective and may lead to biased or unreliable information.
C
Interviews always guarantee a confession from the suspect.
D
Interviews eliminate the need for any other evidence in a fraud investigation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: It is asking about the disadvantages of interviews in fraud investigations, so focus on the limitations of interviews as a method.
Analyze each option provided: Evaluate whether each statement accurately describes a disadvantage of interviews in fraud investigations.
Option 1: 'Interviews are the most cost-effective method for detecting fraud.' This is not a disadvantage but rather a potential advantage, so it can be eliminated.
Option 3: 'Interviews always guarantee a confession from the suspect.' This is incorrect because interviews do not guarantee confessions; they depend on the suspect's willingness to cooperate.
Option 4: 'Interviews eliminate the need for any other evidence in a fraud investigation.' This is also incorrect because interviews are typically used in conjunction with other evidence, not as a standalone method. The correct answer is Option 2: 'Interviews can be subjective and may lead to biased or unreliable information,' as this highlights a genuine disadvantage of interviews in fraud investigations.
